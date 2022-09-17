Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.1 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

