E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.