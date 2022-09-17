Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $404.33 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

