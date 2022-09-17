NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.