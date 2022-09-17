Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

