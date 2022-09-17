Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.