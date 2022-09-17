Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

