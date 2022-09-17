NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.19. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.



