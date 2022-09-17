NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

