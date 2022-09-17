Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.94 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

