Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.52.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 544,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

