Offit Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

