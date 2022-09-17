Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

