Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

