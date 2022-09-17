Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

