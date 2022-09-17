Avaware Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,319.00 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Avaware has a total market cap of $25,652.18 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avaware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00169958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00283911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00760427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00609571 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00260686 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

