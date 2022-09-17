SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.97

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

