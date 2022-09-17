NFTPad Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One NFTPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTPad has a market cap of $26,620.84 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 327.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.37 or 0.97183173 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00101590 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFTPad Profile
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.
Buying and Selling NFTPad
Receive News & Updates for NFTPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.