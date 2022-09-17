Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.79. Youdao shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 1,217 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $636.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. NetEase Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,643,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 1,416.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 9.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $682,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.