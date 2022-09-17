Jason R. Whitaker Sells 8,333 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 609.90 and a beta of 2.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 173,420 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

