ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

