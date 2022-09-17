Octopus Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market capitalization of $36,050.09 and approximately $48,172.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Octopus Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 327.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.37 or 0.97183173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00101590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.