Stater Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68,093.69 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Stater has a market capitalization of $68,093.69 and $38,851.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stater coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stater has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stater alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00056425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005480 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00065084 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00077924 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stater and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.