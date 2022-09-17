8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $15,500.65 and $4.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00169958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00283911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00760427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00609571 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00260686 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

