Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $59,313.28 and approximately $23.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 327.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.37 or 0.97183173 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00101590 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Typhoon Network Coin Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
