KeyFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $33.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $198,350.19 and approximately $33.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00056425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005480 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00065084 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00077924 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KEYFI is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEYFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.