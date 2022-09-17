Public Index Network (PIN) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $211,807.10 and approximately $4.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 327.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.37 or 0.97183173 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00101590 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Public Index Network Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Public Index Network Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.