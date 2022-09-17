Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott Sells 2,500 Shares

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

