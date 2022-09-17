Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $234,637.31

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $234,637.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,818,987 coins and its circulating supply is 437,558,551 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

