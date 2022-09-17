Raymond E. Cabillot Acquires 1,991 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 38.66%.
AIRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
