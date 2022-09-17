Raymond E. Cabillot Acquires 1,991 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 38.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

AIRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

