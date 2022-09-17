Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,750 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

PINE stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.