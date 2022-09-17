ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Trading Up 3.7%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 108,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,852,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 60,131.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

