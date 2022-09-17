Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CFO Min Li Sells 20,000 Shares

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) CFO Min Li sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gulf Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.02. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

See Also

