PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker Buys 5,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,295,680.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Michael Leslie Buker bought 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 9,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,056.00.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

TSE PHX opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$315.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PHX Energy Services

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

