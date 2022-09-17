Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Acquires A$62,100.00 in Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Rating) insider Mark Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.14 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of A$62,100.00 ($43,426.57).
Metcash Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Metcash Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Metcash’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Metcash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
Read More
