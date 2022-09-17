Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $40,135.51 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80.

Sprinklr Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

