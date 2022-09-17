Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $40,135.51 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80.

Sprinklr Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

