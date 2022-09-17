U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) CEO Purchases $32,300.00 in Stock

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at $844,599.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

