Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Buys 100 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $553.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.48 and a 200 day moving average of $587.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $533.77 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Graham Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Graham by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Further Reading

