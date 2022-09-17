Buford H. Ortale Acquires 3,000 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Stock

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

