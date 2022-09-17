Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $32,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $53,504.64.
- On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $35,692.51.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $16,497.84.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of RBOT stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $492.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.75. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
