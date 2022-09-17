Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $32,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $53,504.64.

On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $35,692.51.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $16,497.84.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $492.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.75. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.