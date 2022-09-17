Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $48,041.10 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $48,041.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,939.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Quest Resource Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
