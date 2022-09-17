Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $48,041.10 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $48,041.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,939.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 93.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 9.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

