Penelope F. Roll Acquires 2,500 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ARCC stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
