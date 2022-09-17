AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Sells $34,220.00 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

