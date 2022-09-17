RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Stock Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 356,927 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Price Performance

RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.