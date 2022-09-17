Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 183.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 228,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MHD stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.