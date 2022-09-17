Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.86 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

