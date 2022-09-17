Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $346.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.90 and a 200 day moving average of $325.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

