Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich Sells 40 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,914.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,045.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

