Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACI International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $279.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average of $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.