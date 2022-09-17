5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 285,067 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $553,029.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 552,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,188.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $614.25.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

PEAR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

